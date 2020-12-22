Goldsboro woman gets 21 years in prison for selling meth with daughter in car

Local

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

File image (Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Goldsboro woman was sentenced to 21 years in prison for selling crystal methamphetamine to an informant while she had her teen daughter with her, according to a news release from the United States Department of Justice.

Ana Duarte-Pineda, 42, was charged in March with distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. She pleaded guilty on Dec. 21, the DOJ said.

According to the investigation, she and codefendant Augustin Gomez-Rojas, who was previously sentenced to 25 years in prison, were distributing crystal meth in Princeton.

Duarte-Pineda had her 15-year-old daughter with her in the car when she and Gomez-Rojas sold meth to a confidential informant, the release said.

The Drug Enforcement Administration; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; Johnston County Sheriff’s Office; Raleigh Police Department; and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office all worked on the investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV