Goldsboro woman gets 21 years in prison for selling meth with daughter in car

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Goldsboro woman was sentenced to 21 years in prison for selling crystal methamphetamine to an informant while she had her teen daughter with her, according to a news release from the United States Department of Justice.

Ana Duarte-Pineda, 42, was charged in March with distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. She pleaded guilty on Dec. 21, the DOJ said.

According to the investigation, she and codefendant Augustin Gomez-Rojas, who was previously sentenced to 25 years in prison, were distributing crystal meth in Princeton.

Duarte-Pineda had her 15-year-old daughter with her in the car when she and Gomez-Rojas sold meth to a confidential informant, the release said.

The Drug Enforcement Administration; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; Johnston County Sheriff’s Office; Raleigh Police Department; and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office all worked on the investigation.