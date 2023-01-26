RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The latest Powerball lottery game made a Goldsboro woman very happy Wednesday night.

Jennifer Nunn took a chance on a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize in Wednesday’s drawing. She bought her Quick Pick ticket from Quick Mart on North Spence Avenue in Goldsboro. She matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. The prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X Power Play multiplier hit.

Nunn claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $71,251.

Saturday’s Powerball drawing offers a $572 million jackpot, or $308.9 million in cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Powerball is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. The other games are Mega Millions, Lucky For Life, and Carolina Cash 5.

Ticket sales from Powerball make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. Wayne County has received state grants totaling $30 million from monies raised by the lottery to help build the new Fremont Elementary School. For details on other ways money raised by the lottery made a difference in Wayne County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.