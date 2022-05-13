GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On Friday, May 20, the Greater Purpose Golf Classic will be held at Greenville County Club. The event will benefit the medical care of the Greenville Chamber staff members who were involved in a car accident recently.

The registration fee for a team of four players is $500. The tournament will use a four-man superball format.

Lunch, which is sponsored by Sam Jones BBQ and Coastal Beverages, starts at noon, and there’ll be a shotgun start 1:30 PM.

The Golf Classic will have cash, gift cards, and more with the first place prize being $200.

There will also be a 50/50 drawing and a chance to win a four-wheeler.

The golf classic will be held at 216 Country Club Drive.

For more information, contact: greaterpurposegolf@gmail.com.