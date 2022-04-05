RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper announced two District Court Judge appointments on Tuesday.

“These appointees have served their communities well throughout their careers,” said Governor Cooper. “I am thankful for their willingness to step up and serve as District Court Judges.”

Christopher Rogerson will serve as a District Court Judge in District 8, which serves Greene, Lenoir and Wayne counties. He will fill the vacant seat created by the retirement of Judge Charles P. Gaylor, III. Rogerson, a Kinston native, is the owner and solo practitioner at the Law Office of Christopher A. Rogerson. Previously, he was a Partner with the Law Firm of Rogerson and Swindell, LLP and an Associate Attorney with the Law Firm of Perry, Perry & Perry. He earned his Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctor from Campbell University.

Craig James will serve as a District Court Judge in District 11, which serves Johnston, Harnett and Lee counties. He will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Addie Rawls. James is the owner and solo practitioner at the Law Office of Craig James. He brings over two decades of experience practicing in district and superior courts. Previously, he was a lawyer in the Law Office of Anderson Smith and served in the United States Army as a Combat Medic and Military Research Volunteer. He received his Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctor from North Carolina Central University.