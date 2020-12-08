Gov. Cooper issues modified stay-at-home order due to rising COVID-19 cases in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday issued a modified Stay at Home order that begins Friday and would run nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Jan. 8. The decision was made due to the rising cases of COVID-19 across the state.

“Our trends are alarming,” Cooper said. “More than 80% of our counties are in the orange and red categories. The virus is upon us with a rapid viciousness we haven’t seen before. Even though we’re all frustrated and weary of the fight, it’s more important than ever to take this virus seriously.”

A new statewide map released Tuesday shows nearly half the state at a critical level for the number of COVID-19 cases. That includes Onslow County, which announced Tuesday morning that the county reported a 11.2% positivity rate while the state reported a 9.7% positivity rate.

Cooper said the order also means restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses and most retail stores will be required to close by 10 p.m. All alcohol consumption will end by 9 p.m.

“We already have strong safety protocols and capacity limitations in place – including a statewide mask mandate,” Cooper said. “With this additional action beginning Friday, we hope to get these numbers down. This Order aims to limit gatherings and get people home where they’re safer.

“The modified Stay at Home Order is also a reminder that we must be vigilant the rest of the day – wearing a face mask when we are with people we don’t live with, keeping a safe distance from others and washing our hands a lot.

“We’ll do more if our trends don’t improve. That could mean additional actions involving indoor restaurant dining, entertainment facilities or retail capacity. None of us want that. All these small businesses need more federal help. Congress and the President need to do that now.”