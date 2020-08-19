Gov. Cooper requests SBA disaster aid for Bertie, neighboring counties

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

(WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper signed and submitted a request to the U.S. Small Business Administration to grant a disaster declaration for Bertie and surrounding counties to provide low-interest disaster loans to residents and businesses who suffered losses from a tornado that struck as Isaias passed through the state on August 4.

SBA loans provide up to $200,000 to homeowners and up to $2 million to businesses to repair and/or replace damaged property.

Homeowners and renters would also be eligible for loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged personal property.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that the EF-3 tornado traveled 10 miles from Woodard to Windsor and reached peak wind speeds of 140 to 145 miles per hour.

The storm destroyed many homes in the Morning Road area and killed two people.

Travel trailers are being prepared this week to provide temporary housing for some Bertie County families whose homes were damaged or destroyed by the tornado.

Isaias also caused heavy damages in Brunswick County, where the storm made landfall.

Damage assessments there are ongoing and decisions will be made soon about requesting state or federal disaster declarations for those communities.