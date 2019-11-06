Gov. Cooper to visit Fleet Readiness Center East

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Fleet Readiness Center East will host North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper for an official visit on November 12.

Governor Cooper will join FRCE leadership to discuss workforce development and tour the depot’s facilities, where the governor will have the opportunity to meet members of the FRCE workforce.

FRCE is North Carolina’s largest maintenance, repair, overhaul, and technical services provider, with more than 4,000 civilian, military and contract workers.

Its annual revenue exceeds $720 million.

The depot generates combat airpower for America’s Marines and Naval forces while serving as an integral part of the greater U.S. Navy; Naval Air Systems Command; and Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers.