Gov. Cooper urges North Carolinians to be ready for severe weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper is urging North Carolinians to be prepared for severe weather and the possibility of power outages overnight and into Monday afternoon, as a strong cold front moves across the state.

“North Carolinians are already following Stay At Home orders for the coronavirus, and now it’s also important to prepare for strong storms and possible power outages,” said Governor Cooper. “Be sure to follow weather conditions closely on Sunday and Monday, and have a way to receive severe weather warnings.”

The National Weather Service says strong thunderstorms along the front may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, tornadoes and large hail. A few strong, long-lasting tornadoes are also possible. Very heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding, especially across the mountains overnight.

Night-time severe weather, when most people are sleeping, can be particularly dangerous. Before going to bed Sunday night, be sure to have a way to receive severe weather alerts that can wake you, like a NOAA weather radio or weather alerts enabled on your cell phone with the volume turned up loud enough to wake you. Be sure you have reviewed with your family where to seek shelter in your home should you be wakened by a weather warning or an approaching storm.

You can prepare for power outages by having flashlights with fresh batteries handy, charging cell phones, having a cooler ready and knowing how to report an outage to your power company.

Stay with 9OYS for the latest information on-air, online and on our First Alert weather app.