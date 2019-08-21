Gov. Cooper vetoes bill requiring sheriffs to cooperate with ICE detainers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday vetoed legislation that would have required sheriff’s office’s to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement when it comes to immigration detainers.

House Bill 370, known as “An Act to Require Compliance with Immigration Detainers and Administrative Warrants,” passed 62-53 in the State House on Tuesday afternoon. The bill was then sent to Cooper for his signature.

The bill requires that law enforcement check everyone they arrest in the federal immigration database and if flagged, hold them on a detainer for up to 48 hours.

The bill is a response to newly elected sheriffs, including in Wake and Durham counties, who vowed not to cooperate with ICE.

Republicans who sponsored the bill brought up a recent case in Mecklenburg County involving Oscar Pacheco-Leonardo, who was in the country illegally when he was arrested for first-degree rape. He was released from jail after posting bond, which had been set at $100,000. ICE said Sheriff Garry McFadden did not honor a request to hold that man or inform ICE he had been released.

“A sheriff’s job is to do everything that they possibly can to protect the citizens and their community,” said Rep. Destin Hall (R-Caldwell). “We are a nation of laws. We are a nation with a border, despite what some may wish, and ICE is going to continue to enforce those laws.”

McFadden said the man got released after “fulfilling his court-ordered terms and conditions of release,” which included paying his bond.

Rep. Marcia Morey (D-Durham) said the issue in that case could have been that the bond was set too low, and that it would be unconstitutional for sheriffs to hold suspects beyond what a court has required.

“This is unnecessary. It is draconian and will affect and rip apart families across this state,” she said.

On Wednesday, Cooper released this statement after announcing that he vetoed the bill: