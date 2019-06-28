Gov. Cooper vetoes NC budget proposal

NC Governor Roy Cooper has vetoed a budget agreement sent to his desk by the General Assembly on Thursday.

Gov. Cooper made the announcement at a press conference in Raleigh, using his executive power.

He said the proposed budget was an “astonishing failure” that doesn’t go far enough to address teacher pay or expand Medicaid, according to a tweet by Cooper.

On Thursday, the House and Senate gave their final approval to a 2-year spending plan.

The measure was mostly hammered out by GOP leaders, according to the Associated Press. Cooper and Democrats aren’t happy that it doesn’t expand Medicaid and reduces corporate taxes even more, instead of bonds for school construction, the budget uses existing funds.

A compromise proposal is expected to be drafted and submitted in two weeks.