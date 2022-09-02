RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Governor Roy Cooper on Friday announced two judicial appointments to superior and district courts.

Robert “Bob” Roupe has been appointed to serve as a Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 4, serving Duplin, Jones, Onslow and Sampson counties. Roupe was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Charles Henry

Roupe is currently an assistant district attorney in the 5th Prosecutorial District, serving Duplin, Jones, Onslow and Sampson counties. He received his Bachelor of Arts from Bob Jones University and his Juris Doctor from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Law.

Rhonda Patterson has been appointed to serve as a District Court Judge in Judicial District 26, serving part of Mecklenburg County. She was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Rickye McKoy-Mitchell.

“These appointees are knowledgeable leaders, and have served their communities well over the years,” said Cooper. “I’m grateful for their willingness to continue serving our state in these new positions.”