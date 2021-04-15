Governor announces new appointments to Tryon Palace Commission, Golden L.E.A.F. Inc.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday announced appointments and nominations to boards and commissions across North Carolina.

Two of the appointments involved organizations in ENC:

Cooper has appointed the following individual to serve as chair on the Tryon Palace Commission:

Katherine C. Haroldson of New Bern as chair. Haroldson retired from Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. as Vice President in the Municipal Sales and Trading department. She has been serving as the chair of the Finance Committee on the Tryon Palace Commission, and she also served on the Investment Committee of the Board of Chatham Hall. She is a past board member of the Tryon Palace Foundation, New Bern Preservation Foundation, New Bern Public Library and the ECU Friends of the School of Music.

Cooper has appointed the following individual to the Board of Directions of the Golden L.E.A.F. Inc: