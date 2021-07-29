Governor Cooper attends Nash County McDonald’s where COVID-19 vaccines given out

RALEIGH — Governor Roy Cooper on Thursday visited the vaccine clinic held outside of a McDonald’s in Nashville to see more people receive their COVID-19 shot.

North Carolinians getting vaccinated received a coupon for a free McDonald’s sandwich at this site, which was set up as a collaboration between the Nashville McDonald’s and Nash County Public Health Department.

“Vaccines are our best tool to stop the rising COVID cases and hospitalizations we’re seeing in North Carolina,” said Cooper. “We must all do our part to slow the spread by encouraging people in our community to go out and get a shot.”

North Carolinians that have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are automatically entered into the $4 Million Summer Cash and College Tuition drawings. Four people will win $1 million each and four people ages 12 to 17 will win $125,000 towards post-secondary education. The final drawing will take place next Wednesday, August 4.

“Such private/public partnerships add support to the need for our unvaccinated citizens to become protected by simply rolling up their sleeves and being vaccinated while also dining out at McDonalds,” said Bill Hill, Nash County health director.

To date, North Carolina has administered over 9.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 57 percent of the adult population fully vaccinated. Sixty percent of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, including 86 percent of North Carolinians 65 and over.

More than 94 percent of new cases in the state have occurred in people who are not fully vaccinated. Governor Cooper urges unvaccinated people to get their shot quickly.

Information on the state’s vaccine distribution can be found at myspot.nc.gov (English) or Vacunate.nc.gov (Spanish). Learn more about the Your Shot at $1 Million Summer Cash Drawing at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/summervaxcash. Find a nearby vaccine provider using NCDHHS’ online tool, Find a Vaccine Location. The state’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline number is 888-675-4567.