Governor Cooper orders flags at half-staff to honor Camp Lejeune Marine

(WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to remain lowered to half-staff through sunrise on May 18 in honor of Private First Class Tyler Knight Cox, who passed away during training on April 29 in Jacksonville.

Stationed at Camp LeJeune, PFC Cox was assigned to a 3d Battalion 8th Marines as a 0311 rifleman.

Services for PFC Cox will be held on May 16 in his hometown of Dike, Iowa.

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.