Governor Cooper signs Proclamation for Clean Energy Week

WASHINGTON, NC (WNCT) New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw is ready for change and the conversation is happening.

“They are coming because as you see at the round table today we are getting to know each other better and the more mayors and county commissioners go to Raleigh and Washington together with the more possibility of changes.” said Dana Outlaw, Mayor, City of New Bern

Filling the seat, mayors and county leaders, each here to discuss hurricane recovery and resiliency.

A round table hosted by Governor Roy Cooper and the Department of Environmental Quality

“I think these local leaders realize that we need to rebuild in a way that is smarter and stronger and rebuild in a way that anticipates these future storms and that certain areas will flood,” said Governor Roy Cooper, North Carolina

Areas like New Bern.

“Create a model community as to where these future communities…all of us based on a model…can build our cities and towns to have that resilience toward the floodwaters that come and make sure that the rivers and streams are dredged and to make sure the proper culvert sizing is in to get this water out.” said Mayor Outlaw

“I already they are think about elevating and anticipating the next storm not building back in some areas to make sure that they don’t have to deal with this with this severity again” said Governor Cooper

For some teamwork is the key to rebuilding.

“Any community that gets hit it’s out reciprocity of our public works and our first responders to help that community get back together,” said Mayor Outlaw

DURING MONDAY’S ROUND TABLE GOVERNOR COOPER SIGNED A PROCLAMATION THAT MAKES SEPTEMBER 23RD THROUGH THE 27TH CLEAN ENERGY WEEK. During Monday’s round-table Governor Cooper signed a proclamation that makes September 23rd through the 27th Clean Energy Week