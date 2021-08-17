Governor Cooper visits Kinston-Lenior County Public Library to learn about rural broadband initiatives

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Governor Roy Cooper visited Kinston-Lenior Libary on Tuesday afternoon to learn more about rural broadband initiatives.

On Monday, Governor Cooper proclaimed Aug. 16–20, 2021, as Rural Broadband Week to call attention to the urgent need to improve broadband access and adoption across the state.

Rural Broadband Week will celebrate the innovative broadband activities of residents, businesses, nonprofits, and governments in rural North Carolina. lt will also raise awareness of the critical needs for equitable access to affordable, reliable broadband in rural areas, as demonstrated during the pandemic.

(Victoria Holmes, WNCT photo)

(Victoria Holmes, WNCT photo)

(Victoria Holmes, WNCT photo)

(Kenneth Roundtree, WNCT photo)

(Kenneth Roundtree, WNCT photo)

(Kenneth Roundtree, WNCT photo)

On Tuesday, he will also visit Lenior County Health Department to see vaccinations.

9OYS Victoria Holmes will have more details in the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts.







