GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville Police Department is investigating an apartment shooting that left one person dead and two injured.

The investigation is outside of 4460 Bostic Drive.

GPD officers responded to the address at approximately 4:30 a.m. and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others were transported to Vidant with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

Officials said, two people are currently in police custody for questioning.

Stay with WNCT for more updates.