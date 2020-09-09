GPD charge individuals wanted for weekend assault at local fast-food chain

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The individuals wanted for a weekend assault at a local fast-food chain that was captured on video and widely shared on social media have been charged, police said.

On September 5 around 10:30 p.m., the Greenville Police Department responded to the Cook Out on 10th Street for the report of an assault.

Upon their arrival, officers said they located a 17-year-old victim lying on the parking lot with serious injuries.

Officers quickly identified all the parties involved and obtained warrants for their arrests over the weekend.

The following individuals were taken into custody Wednesday afternoon and charged with felony assault serious bodily injury and assault inflicting serious injury:

Austin Michael Brooks Moody, 19, of Grimesland

Clarence James Street, 22, of Grimesland

Jacob Walter Howard, 18, of Ayden

The above mentioned are currently in the Pitt County Detention Center under $100,000 bonds.

Warrants are currently being served on a fourth individual, Cody Strickland, 19, of Grimesland, who is facing the same charges.

Detectives have also obtained juvenile petitions and secure custody orders for two juveniles (under the age of 18) related to the case.

A motive for the assault is still under investigation.