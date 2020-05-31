GPD Chief Holtzman releases video statement regarding George Floyd’s death

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman released a video statement on social media Saturday regarding the death of George Floyd.

In the post he says:

“Nothing turns my heart more than watching someone lose their life. On a video that was released, the actions that those officers took was just horrendous. I know it hurts everybody here at our police department, it hurts our community, our country and we are all doing what we can to deal with it, to talk about it and get through it… We are still going to work hard to build those bridges, even though it feels as though the rug got pulled out from underneath us. We are committed to building that back, that partnership back with you. I just ask that you work with us, and stick with us as we get through this.”

The full video can be found on the Greenville Police Department’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

A video message from Chief Holtzman. pic.twitter.com/l0NWu1v9IM — Greenville Police (@GreenvillePD) May 30, 2020

This video follows a statement released by the police department earlier in the week. The full statement can be found here.