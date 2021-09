GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A gas leak has been reported at the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Dickinson Avenue, according to the Greenville Police Department.

Traffic is shut down in all directions and the intersection is expected to be closed for hours.

Greenville Fire/Rescue and Greenville Utilities are currently on the scene.

Officers said drivers should avoid this area and use an alternate route.

No further information was released.

