GPD: Grandmother charged with assault of minor after video circulates online in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A grandmother was charged with assault of a minor after a video circulated online in Greenville, according to the Greenville Police Department.

GPD says, “We have received messages from numerous individuals regarding a video that is circulating online depicting a woman in Greenville throwing a young child to the ground.”

Officers were called to Rosemont Apartments in reference to this incident at approximately 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The child’s grandmother, Brenda Kay Turner, has subsequently been charged with assault on a minor and booked into the Pitt County Detention Center.

The 4-year-old child was not seriously hurt and did not require medical treatment.

GPD said, “We are in the process of connecting him with our Child Victim Advocate. We want to thank all of you for caring so much about our community and want to assure you officers acted swiftly to ensure the person responsible for assaulting this defenseless child was held accountable.”