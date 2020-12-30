GPD: Greenville man arrested on human trafficking charges after 16-year-old apprant overdose; $3 million bond received

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Police Department was called to the Baymont Inn on South Memorial Drive on Tuesday, December 29 shortly after 10 a.m., for the report of an apparent overdose. First responders arrived on the scene and provided life-saving efforts, the victim 16-year-old girl died.

Further investigation by detectives with the Greenville Police Department’s Major Crimes and Special Investigations Units revealed the deceased had also been the victim of human trafficking. An individual she had been in an ongoing relationship with, 21-year-old Anthony Jamal Cox of Greenville, has subsequently been charged with:

Human trafficking

Sexual servitude of a child

Promoting prostitution

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Statutory rape of a child

Cox is currently in jail under a $3 million bond. Due to the ongoing investigation, the Greenville Police Department is withholding the victim’s name. The Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy this week to determine the 16-year-old cause of death.