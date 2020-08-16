GPD, Greenville Noon Rotary host annual ‘Shop with a Cop’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) As students prepare for back to school, a local event took place to help them get ready. The Greenville Noon Rotary partnered up with the Greenville Police Department to host its annual ‘Shop with a Cop’.

On Saturday morning, children from the police athletic club paired up with officers inside the Greenville Mall to shop for essential back to school items and clothes.

This was the 13th year for the event, thanks to a generous donation from the Rotary Club.

‘Shop with a Cop’ is a time when children can interact with officers in a laid-back setting that encourages the upcoming school year.

“It gives them an opportunity to see another positive impact that the police are having in the community through this and it give us a way to interact with them too. It’s just a great opportunity to go have a little bit of fun on a Saturday morning preparing for that new school year,” said Grayson Blake, Rotary Club Member.

This year, temperature checks and facemasks were required before clothes were picked out to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.