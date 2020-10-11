JUST IN: GPD investigates fatal shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Greenville Police are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday.

Shortly after 10:30 Sunday morning, GPD responded to 1232 Holden Drive for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, first responders found one male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect is currently in police custody. There is no ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation is still in preliminary stages, further information will be released as it becomes available. Stay with WNCT for the latest updates.