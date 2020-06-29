GPD investigates Sunday night shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville Police Department is investigating a shooting from Sunday night that left one teen injured.

GPD says they were called out to Patton Circle at approximately 10:45 p.m. for the report of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a 14-year-old suffering from potentially a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was transported to Vidant Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call GPD or Crime Stoppers.