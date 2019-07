GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Police Department is investigating an accident Monday night involving a car and bicyclist.

It happened around 6:30p.m. on 207 Deck St. near Evans St.

According to an officer at the scene, the victim on the bicycle was taken to Vidant hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Details surrounding the accident are not known at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.