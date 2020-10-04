GPD investigate after man hit by vehicle near South Memorial Dr. & Thomas Langston Rd.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Greenville Police are investigating after a man was hit by a vehicle on Saturday.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., GPD responded to the area of South Memorial Drive near Thomas Langston Road for the report of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

A preliminary investigation reveals that 41-year-old Richard Eric Dunn, of Greenville, attempted to run across the southbound lanes of Memorial Drive from the west side of the roadway. According to witnesses, a vehicle in the center lane slammed on the brakes to avoid Dunn, however, he continued to attempt to cross and ran into the side of a second vehicle driven by 29-year-old Keishondia Niasia Artis of Kinston.

Artis remained on scene and has been fully cooperative with investigating officers.

Dunn is currently hospitalized at Vidant Medical Center with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.