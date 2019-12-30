GPD investigating armed robbery at BB&T

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Police are investigating an armed robbery reported at a BB&T in Greenville Monday afternoon.

The Greenville Police Department was dispatched to the BB&T on Stantonsburg Road around 4:30 p.m. in reference to an armed robbery.

The preliminary information police have is that three male suspects entered the bank, displayed guns and demanded money.

They got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Police believe they are driving a white or gray Sudan.

No injuries were reported.

Police are in the process of reviewing cameras.

