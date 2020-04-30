GPD investigating death of toddler as homicide

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville Police Department is investigating the death of a toddler as a homicide.

On April 23, officers were dispatched to Vidant Medical Center after receiving a report from the Pitt County Department of Social Services (DSS) regarding a case of potential child abuse.

The victim, 18-month-old Isiah Gillis of Greenville, had been hospitalized with a serious head injury.

Police said that Gillis did not survive the injury.

This week, the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office officially ruled his death a homicide.

The investigation is still ongoing.