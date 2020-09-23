GPD investigating homicide at The Davis Apartments in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville Police Department is investigating a homicide at The Davis Apartments that left one person dead.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, Greenville police responded to 3645 E. 10th Street Apt. 712 for the report of a shooting.

Upon their arrival officers learned the victim, 20-year-old Tiyon Markivus Williams of Greenville, was enroute to Vidant Medical Center via private vehicle.

Williams died later that evening at the hospital.

Detectives believe Williams was shot inside the doorway of the apartment.

This was an isolated incident and numerous individuals are believed to be involved, detectives said.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation.

GPD will be consulting with the District Attorney’s Office regarding charges at the conclusion of the investigation.