GPD investigating Sunday night fatal shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Sunday night.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., GPD responded to the intersection of 14th Street and Dickinson Avenue for the report of a single-vehicle crash.

Once officials arrived at the scene, first responders determined the driver of the vehicle was 34-year-old Tion Ernul of Greenville. He was suffering from a gunshot wound. Ernul was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are still in the process of reviewing nearby security camera footage to determine the events that took place leading up to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Detective Peterson, 252.329.3404, or Crime Stoppers, 252.758.7777.