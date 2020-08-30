GPD is asking for public’s help identifying robbery suspect

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.

Shortly before 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, Greenville Police responded to 201 Eastbrook Drive for the report of a strong armed robbery.

The victim was walking into his apartment when he was rushed from behind by an unknown male suspect. The suspect assaulted the victim and stole his wallet and cash.





The entire incident was captured on a neighbor’s doorbell camera.

The footage can be viewed here: https://neighbors.ring.com/n/nBVREpx1ZG

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenville Police Department 252-329-4300 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777. Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest. You can remain anonymous.