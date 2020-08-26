GPD looking for answers in fatal weekend shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – 9 On Your Side is digging deeper into the circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting in Greenville.

It happened Sunday afternoon on Summerhaven Drive, just west of Fire Tower Road.

Officers say they got there and found 25-year-old Aaron Selby dead in a driveway.

At this point, investigators say Selby and another man got into an argument, then traded gunshots, which ended with Selby’s death.

Police tell 9 On Your Side the other person is cooperating, but so far they’re not releasing his name.

Right now, Greenville Police are stressing this investigation is not over, saying witnesses could make the difference.

A spokeswoman with GPD, Kristen Hunter, says many witnesses left the shooting scene before officers arrived.

Investigators want to talk to them to piece together what happened to push this case forward.

One big challenge for detectives is a creating a timeline and learning what exactly led up to the shooting.

9 On Your Side asked why police are not naming the other person involved in the shooting, if they’re receiving any different treatment and if the case is being handled differently than other shootings.

“I have no personal knowledge of any family background or ties, but that certainly is not a factor in our investigation regardless. Somebody’s criminal history, somebody’s family history does not play any factor in the current investigation of what’s going on. And that goes for the victim in this case, too. Because we’ve seen chatter about that and how that may have been a factor in our investigation.” Kristen Hunter, Greenville Police Dept.

Hunter says any killing in our community is senseless and tragic.

She says investigators are working hard to get to the bottom of this.

GPD is asking for patience and cooperation from the community to close this case.

We also reached out to the District Attorney’s Office.

District Attorney, Faris Dixon, says he will meet with officers in the next few days.

Again, GPD is emphasizing this is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Blunt at (252) 329-4176.