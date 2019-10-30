GPD looking for man wanted in shooting that left woman injured

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Police are searching for a suspect wanted in an early morning shooting that left a woman injured.

On Wednesday around 4:30 a.m., the Greenville Police Department responded to the 300 block of East Roundtree Drive in reference to a female who had been shot.

The victim was transported to Vidant Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, Willie Johnson, 37, of Greenville, had already left the scene prior to the officers’ arrival.

Johnson is the victim’s ex-boyfriend.

Detectives have obtained warrants for Johnson’s arrest for attempted first-degree murder.

Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective Elias (252) 329-4300. Crime Stoppers offers up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.