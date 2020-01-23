GPD looking for woman last seen early December

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville Police Department is trying to locate a woman last seen in early December.

Police said that 29-year-old Brittany Ranea Stowe was reported missing on December 12, 2019.

Stowe was last seen in the 100 block of Ford Street.

Although detectives have not found any evidence of foul play at this point, Stowe’s family and friends have not seen or heard from her in over a month.

Detectives have not been able to locate her.

Stowe is described to have blonde hair and blue eyes, and to be approximately 5′ and 130lbs.

If you have any information contact GPD Sgt. Viverette at 252-329-4175.

