GPD prepares for Halloween in Uptown, offers trick-or-treating safety tips

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Authorities with the Greenville Police Department are preparing for Uptown Halloween festivities.

Officials have a few things they want the public to keep in mind before heading out to celebrate.

There will be three check stations around the perimeter of Uptown.

Checking Station Map

One of which will be near the Cotanche parking deck, another along 5th St. and Reade near Sup Dogs, and the last one on 5th and Evans near The Scullery.

They also want to remind you, weapons – real or fake – as well as masks are not allowed inside the gate.

Police will not only be upping their security around Uptown but throughout the entire city of Greenville.

“We will also have extra folks working out on the street in case there are any disturbances of large house parties,” said Major Chris Ivey, Field Operations Commander, GPD. “Don’t over-drink, you know just have a good time and enjoy the event”

Crews will begin blocking off the Uptown Greenville area Thursday night around 6 p.m.

Parking is available at Five Points Plaza and the 4th St. parking deck.

Police will also be out and about patrolling popular neighborhoods.

“Go where there are other people trick-or-treating,” said Ivey. “Have your kids make sure they are in reflective clothing.”

Ivey also wants parents to remember to check your child’s candy before eating. If there is anything suspicious throw it away. If anything poses a serious threat, contact law enforcement.