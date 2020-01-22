GPD releases 2019 Crime Overview: Gun violence injuries down by 33% city-wide

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) In 2019, the Greenville Police Department placed a large emphasis on reducing gun violence and violent crimes.

According to a release, violent crime is down in all categories a total of 7%.

Gun violence injuries decreased by 33% city-wide in 2019. This means 14 fewer people were injured by gunfire in 2019 as compared to just a year earlier in 2018.

GPD credits the ShotSpotter program, along with many hours of investigation and pro-active actions by their officers for the gain in public safety.