GPD remembers fallen officers during National Police Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This week is National Police Week, where we remember officers killed in the line of duty.

Greenville Police said this is a powerful week for members of law enforcement, but also for the families of fallen officers. They’re making it their mission to keep the memory of those officers alive.

“When you work in this profession long enough, you will know somebody that has lost their lives in the line of duty,” said Chief Mark Holtzman.

On Friday morning, police officers gathered outside the police headquarters to lay a wreath in memory of GPD officers who died in the line of duty.

“It’s just something that I can do to make those families feel a little bit better so they know that their loved ones weren’t forgotten,” said Captain Tara Stanton.

Officers then biked to four sites around town where GPD officers were killed, read the story of how they died, and prayed. They’re remembering Officers Joseph Nobles, Jesse Mills, Jason Campbell, and David Nichols Jr.

“To think this is where their story here on earth ended, but we’re going to carry their mission on,” said Chief Holtzman. “We’re going to carry their honor on as we go about our day and serving our community.”

Five officers spent the early part of this week biking 300 miles to Washington D.C. for the Road to Hope. Captain Stanton has participated in the annual ride six times.

“There are days that you kind of question what it is that you’re doing, but you understand the pain and the suffering that you might be feeling a little bit on a bicycle is nothing compared to what the families have felt by losing their loved ones and so that kind of pushes you through,” she said.

Chief Holtzman said men and women in law enforcement are more dedicated to their jobs now than ever before.

“To show up in law enforcement today, you really have to have your heart in it,” he said. “You’re showing up for the right reasons. It’s not for the pay. You’re committed to protecting your community and serving them in any way that you can.”

Officers said they’re glad to have this opportunity to bring awareness to the sacrifices members of law enforcement make every single day.