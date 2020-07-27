GPD: Suspected car thief causes four-vehicle crash at intersection of Arlington Blvd. and Red Banks Rd.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Greenville police said a suspected car thief got into a four-vehicle crash.

It started just after 2 p.m. and ended a short time later at Arlington Boulevard and Red Banks Road.

Investigators said someone stole a pickup truck from a gas station on North Memorial Drive.

Officers chased the truck through uptown but broke off the pursuit near Arlington and Evans Street because it became unsafe.

A short time later, the truck hit three other vehicles at Arlington and Red Banks.

The suspected thief and another person are in the hospital.

None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police reopened the intersection around 3 p.m.