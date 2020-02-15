GPD responds to student arrest at high school basketball game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) 9 On Your Side is getting answers for concerned parents in Greenville. Police action at a high school basketball game is sparking conversation.

Thursday night one by one people took to the microphone as city council leaders listened one. Each expressing their concerns about police action at a Tuesday night high school basketball game at South Central High School. Officers arrested a student in the stands at the game and people who were at the game speaking to city leaders say, they aren’t upset about the arrest but, upset at how it happened.

They say an officer took the teen into custody during the game in front of hundreds of people. People looking to see if it could have been handled in a different way.

The Mayor then asking other city leasers to look into what happened to get answers.

9 On Your Side took those concerns to the Greenville Police Department.

Here’s the full statement from GPD:

“In an effort to protect the juvenile’s identity, we cannot disclose any identifying information about him or the crime(s) he is accused of. To answer your last questions, these kinds of situations have to be handled on a case by case basis. Under normal circumstances, an SRO would typically handle any enforcement action on school property. If the matter involved a student or employee, this would typically take place outside of a classroom as not to cause a distraction. This was not a pre-planned arrest. Officers had previously attempted to serve the warrants on this individual at an off-campus location but were unsuccessful in locating him. An officer happened to be working an off-duty job at the game and recognized the individual as the person they had been looking for. The officer contacted the school’s SRO and together they approached the individual in the stands after the JV game concluded and asked if he would walk with them to the hallway. The officers explained to the individual he did not plan to handcuff him and attempted to be discreet about the matter. Initially, the individual complied and walked toward the exit with the officers; however, while in route, the individual became non-compliant with officers and was placed in handcuffs without further incident. While it was unfortunate timing, by law the officers are required to act when they are aware that someone in their presence is wanted for a crime. We are aware of the concerns from parents and students at the game and will work with them to provide as many answers as possible.”