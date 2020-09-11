GPD: Scammers continue to pose as police

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Last week the Greenville Police Department issued a warning after we received numerous reports about scammers claiming to be from the Greenville Police Department.

The scammers reportedly claim to have an arrest warrant for the person they are calling and say they must send money or buy gift cards to avoid arrest.

GPD says, “In many instances, the scammers have identified themselves as “Sergeant Gary Howard” with the Greenville Police Department. Although we do have a sergeant by this name, we want to make it clear he is in no way affiliated with this scam. We have received several more reports of this scam this week, which is apparently still making its rounds locally. We want to, again, remind everyone the Greenville Police Department will NEVER contact anyone and request payment or gift cards to avoid arrest.”

If you ever have questions about the legitimacy of a phone contact the Greeneville Police Department at252-329-4 315.