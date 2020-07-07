GPD: 71-year-old woman found safe in the Chocowinity area

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville Police Department said that 71-year-old Charlotte Sutton was found safe in the Chocowinity area.

PREVIOUS:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville Police Department is asking for the public to be on the lookout for 71-year-old Charlotte Sutton.

Sutton suffers from Alzheimer’s and she left on foot Tuesday morning from Kineton Circle in Greenville approxiamtely at 7:00 a.m.

It is possible she was seen within the last hour walking east in the area of 2146 Route 102 in Ayden, toward Highway 43, officials said.

Sutton has brown hair and hazel eyes, 5’6” and approximately 140 ibs.

She was last seen wearing all black clothing, a black hat with a large brim, and an unknown colored purse.

If located please call the Greenville Police Department at 252-329-4300.