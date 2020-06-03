GPD: Several arrested in relation to destructive demonstrations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Greeneville Police Department has arrested several individuals in connection to Sunday’s destructive demonstration.
The following have been arrested:
Dennis Whaley, age 29
- Failure to Disperse
Whaley was arrested the night of the demonstration, May 31.
Bryce Pool, age 20
- Carrying a Concealed Weapon
Pool was arrested the night of the demonstration (5/31).
Rachel Kinney, age 24
- Failure to Disperse
- Assault on a Government Official
Kinney was arrested Monday, June 1. Her picture was among those sent out by GPD to the public to help identify.
Alexander Charles Pridgen, age 18
- Inciting a Riot
- Assault on a Government Official
- Injury to Property
Pridgen turned himself in on June 2. His picture was among those sent out by GPD to the public to help identify.
Matthew Carver Roberts (aka Dedan Wacuiri), age 33
- Inciting a Riot
- Injury to Property
Roberts turned himself in yesterday, June 2.
Female Juvenile, age 16
- Served with a juvenile petition for injury to property and released to parents night of protest, May 31.
Officials said additional arrests are forthcoming.