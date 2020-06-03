GPD: Several arrested in relation to destructive demonstrations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Greeneville Police Department has arrested several individuals in connection to Sunday’s destructive demonstration.

The following have been arrested:

Dennis Whaley, age 29

Failure to Disperse

Whaley was arrested the night of the demonstration, May 31.

Bryce Pool, age 20

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Pool was arrested the night of the demonstration (5/31).

Rachel Kinney, age 24

Failure to Disperse

Assault on a Government Official

Kinney was arrested Monday, June 1. Her picture was among those sent out by GPD to the public to help identify.

Alexander Charles Pridgen, age 18

Inciting a Riot

Assault on a Government Official

Injury to Property

Pridgen turned himself in on June 2. His picture was among those sent out by GPD to the public to help identify.

Matthew Carver Roberts (aka Dedan Wacuiri), age 33

Inciting a Riot

Injury to Property

Roberts turned himself in yesterday, June 2.

Female Juvenile, age 16

Served with a juvenile petition for injury to property and released to parents night of protest, May 31.

Officials said additional arrests are forthcoming.