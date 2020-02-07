GPD: Suspect wanted for recent robberies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Greenville Police Department is attempting to identify the suspect in a recent robbery and attempted robbery at local convenience stores.

The suspect is wanted for a robbery on January 31 at Wallgreens, 671 South Memorial Drive and an attempted robbery on February 1 at circle K, 2195 South Evans Street.

GPD says, in both cases, the suspect reached over the counter in an attempt to get cash from the register.

In one case he got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect did not display a weapon in either case, GPD says.

The suspect is described as a black male, between the ages of 18-25, approximately 5’8″ with facial tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Peterson (252) 329-3404 or Crime Stoppers (252) 752-7777. Crime Stoppers offers up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.