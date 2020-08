GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville Police Department is hosting a surprise pop-up event on Thursday, August 13 handing out free backpacks and supplies.

The event will be held outside of DMT Cutz Barbershop, 736 SW Greenville Blvd., Suite 105 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

GPD says, “We have a limited supply, so please arrive early! Social distancing and mask requirements will be followed.”