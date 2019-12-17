GPD trying to ID armed robbery suspect

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Police are trying to identify a suspect wanted in an armed robbery reported in Greenville.

On December 15 around 10:40 p.m., the Greenville Police Department responded to the Speedway at 1110 North Memorial Drive in reference to an armed robbery.

Police said that a male suspect approached the counter, implied he had a weapon under his shirt and demanded money.

He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Coggins 252-329-4191 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777. Crime Stoppers offers up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.