GPD trying to ID individuals in relation to “violent” protests in downtown area

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville Police Department is trying to identify several individuals in relation to “violent” protests reported in the downtown area on Sunday.

If you have any information contact Crime Stoppers 252-758-7777.

