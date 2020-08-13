GPD trying to locate missing juvenile last seen August 7

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville Police Department is trying to locate a missing juvenile.

13-year-old Harmony Coburn is believed to have run away from her foster home on Allen Road during the overnight hours of August 7.

She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with red writing, black sweatpants, yellow crocs, and has a black and polka dot book bag and teal oversized purse.

Harmony has known ties to the Franklinton and Ayden areas, police said.

If located, contact the Greenville Police Department at 252-329-4300.