GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Police are trying to locate a teen reported missing in Greenville.

The Greenville Police Department said that 18-year-old Christy Kern was last seen on the evening of November 10 in Greenville.

At the moment police have no reason to believe Kern is in imminent danger; however, her family is worried as they have not had communication with her in several days.

If anyone has seen her, contact Detective Verdin 252-329-3399.