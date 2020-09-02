GPD: Water main break in Greenville, 14th Street, and Charles Blvd area

Local

by: WNCT Staff

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville Police Department is reporting a water main break in the area of E.14th Street and Charles Boulevard.

Traffic delays are expected and GPD is on the scene directing traffic.

